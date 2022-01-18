ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 30,009 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $34,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 225,850 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 12.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,570,703 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $445,297,000 after purchasing an additional 712,220 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 78,056 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 88.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 32,887 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. The company had a trading volume of 173,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,364,790. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $86.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.24.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

