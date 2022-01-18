Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 28.9% in December

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,900 shares, a decline of 28.9% from the December 15th total of 161,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the second quarter worth $2,485,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Water by 21.3% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 10.1% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 48,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 33,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.1% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWCO stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 113,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,250. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $15.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Water will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

