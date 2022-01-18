Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $246.63

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $246.63 and last traded at $246.63, with a volume of 322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.88.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a PE ratio of -832.93 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -920.00%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

