Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) will announce $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.16. Construction Partners posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $279.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Construction Partners stock opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day moving average is $33.42. Construction Partners has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,881,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275,179 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 211.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, R.P. Boggs & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects; paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement; site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems; mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA; and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

