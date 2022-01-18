Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Short Interest Up 30.2% in December

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 263,900 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the December 15th total of 202,700 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 144,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,360. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 13.73 and a current ratio of 13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 22.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

In other Consumer Portfolio Services news, major shareholder Black Diamond Capital Manageme bought 14,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $133,695.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 23,110 shares of company stock worth $228,861 in the last 90 days. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Consumer Portfolio Services in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

