ContentBox (BOX) Market Capitalization Hits $667,501.23

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, ContentBox has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $667,501.23 and $1,589.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00013991 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.49 or 0.00332246 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000447 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000150 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

