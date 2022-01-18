Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $179.34 Million Stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,199,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,986 shares during the period. Teck Resources accounts for approximately 9.2% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned about 1.37% of Teck Resources worth $179,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 29.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 269,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 305.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,074,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,748,000 after acquiring an additional 808,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 57.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,475,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,985,000 after acquiring an additional 541,090 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 51.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.27. 110,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,511,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $34.78.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0399 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.13.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

