Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $5.74 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,380,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $849,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,899,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,011,966,000 after buying an additional 1,871,544 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,743,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after buying an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.91. 78,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,165,200. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.82.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.