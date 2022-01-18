Contrarius Investment Management Ltd Has $78.67 Million Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 224,813 shares during the period. NOV comprises 4.0% of Contrarius Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owned 1.54% of NOV worth $78,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NOV by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $369,868,000 after buying an additional 900,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in NOV by 16.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,478,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $145,213,000 after buying an additional 1,310,604 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NOV by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,670,772 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $132,836,000 after buying an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NOV by 7.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,611,544 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $112,897,000 after buying an additional 577,427 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOV traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.27. 67,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,387,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. NOV’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

