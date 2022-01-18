Contrasting AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) & Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 1 0 3.00 Huron Consulting Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Huron Consulting Group has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.98%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than AgileThought.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Huron Consulting Group $871.01 million 1.19 -$23.84 million $1.19 39.66

AgileThought has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Huron Consulting Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.8% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

AgileThought has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and Huron Consulting Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought N/A -45.95% -8.87% Huron Consulting Group 2.98% 9.21% 4.76%

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats AgileThought on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on Mexican target businesses (or nonMexican target businesses with a significant presence in Mexico).

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group, Inc. engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The Business Advisory segment offers services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The Education segment includes consulting and technology solutions to higher education institutions and academic medical centers. The company was founded in2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

