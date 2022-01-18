Contrasting Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) & Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.58 billion 1.78 $199.71 million $2.21 19.01 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure $1.01 billion 3.40 $11.97 million ($0.63) -51.24

Hawaiian Electric Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hawaiian Electric Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 8.93% 10.37% 1.58% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure -5.69% -3.76% -0.67%

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure pays out -276.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawaiian Electric Industries has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 2 0 0 1.50 Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 0 5 2 0 2.29

Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential downside of 10.16%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.66%. Given Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.9% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai. The Bank segment delivers banking and other financial services to Hawaii consumers and businesses. The Other segment comprises of corporate-level operating, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded by C. Dudley Pratt Jr. in 1981 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants. The Natural Gas business offers electricity and steam from natural gas. The Electric Transmission business relates to the operation of electric transmission lines. The Water business is responsible for desalination plants related activities. The company was founded on December 17, 2013 and is headquartered in Brentford, United Kingdom.

