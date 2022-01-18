Contrasting TeraWulf (WULF) and Its Peers

TeraWulf (NASDAQ: WULF) is one of 135 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TeraWulf to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TeraWulf and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 0 0 N/A TeraWulf Competitors 682 3220 4980 92 2.50

As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 49.69%. Given TeraWulf’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeraWulf’s competitors have a beta of 1.46, suggesting that their average stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million -$440,000.00 -65.54 TeraWulf Competitors $965.21 million -$1.93 million 15.45

TeraWulf’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than TeraWulf. TeraWulf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf -2.66% 11.27% 8.89% TeraWulf Competitors -38.70% -1,534.82% -9.46%

Summary

TeraWulf competitors beat TeraWulf on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf, Inc. owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

