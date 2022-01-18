ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $173.80

ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 173.80 ($2.37) and last traded at GBX 178 ($2.43), with a volume of 1959283 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.15 ($2.40).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 213 ($2.91) to GBX 195 ($2.66) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.21) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ConvaTec Group from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 290 ($3.96) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253.83 ($3.46).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 195.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.87. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.60.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

