Convex Finance (CVX) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.88 Billion

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.35 or 0.00095341 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $17.81 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00059388 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00069533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.00 or 0.07451886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,299.97 or 0.99941192 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00067393 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 81,816,298 coins and its circulating supply is 46,692,340 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

