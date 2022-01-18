Cook Protocol 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.26 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 30% higher against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market cap of $5.53 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cook Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00059787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00069353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.29 or 0.07444352 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,107.32 or 0.99376274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,355,991 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cook Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cook Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.