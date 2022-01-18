Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $30.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.77% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $117.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.63 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $84,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $194,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

