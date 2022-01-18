CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,237,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.85% of CoreSite Realty worth $725,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COR stock opened at $169.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $107.23 and a 1 year high of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 246.60%.

In related news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $110,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $130,577.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. William Blair cut shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

