Cormark Comments on Eldorado Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$300.24 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ELD. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. CSFB set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$14.29.

TSE:ELD opened at C$11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.44. Eldorado Gold has a 12 month low of C$9.52 and a 12 month high of C$17.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12.

In other news, Senior Officer Sylvain Lehoux sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.03, for a total value of C$40,108.02.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

