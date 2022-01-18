Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.75

Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.75 and traded as high as $9.76. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 64,612 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 17.3% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 31,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 9.8% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

