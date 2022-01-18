Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Shares Gap Down to $5.82

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $5.52. Corporación América Airports shares last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 6,668 shares.

The company has a market cap of $908.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.65.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth $15,150,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 6,324.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 75,761 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporación América Airports in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Corporación América Airports during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 10.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

