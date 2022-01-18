Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Short Interest Down 31.2% in December

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the December 15th total of 324,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 763,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRVS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corvus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $18,147,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $16,589,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $2,783,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

CRVS stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 24,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,190. The firm has a market cap of $93.56 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 0.88. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.32.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). As a group, research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.