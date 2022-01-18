Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $11.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target increased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.25 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James upgraded Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.46.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,963,400. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.06. Coty has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.