Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Up 4.3%

Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)’s share price rose 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.07 and last traded at $21.07. Approximately 11,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 578,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

BASE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. Couchbase’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth about $95,000. 49.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

