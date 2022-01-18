Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Bought by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,763 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Coupang worth $48,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth approximately $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 9.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after buying an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coupang by 79.1% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 227,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after buying an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Coupang by 54.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,486,000 after buying an additional 29,558 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.71 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.77.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $317,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

