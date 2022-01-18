Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €54.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.00% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.31 ($76.49).

ETR:1COV traded down €0.54 ($0.61) on Tuesday, hitting €55.10 ($62.61). The stock had a trading volume of 813,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €55.39. Covestro has a 1-year low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($71.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

