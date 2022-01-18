Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.84 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 22,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,100,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.27.

CVET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.85 and a beta of 2.11.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,911,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,622,000 after purchasing an additional 982,426 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 19.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,626,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,909,000 after purchasing an additional 738,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 6.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,042,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 116,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

