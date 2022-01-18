Cream Finance (CREAM) Market Cap Achieves $37.86 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 46.2% against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $37.86 million and approximately $41.70 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $61.43 or 0.00148074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00053589 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

Cream Finance (CRYPTO:CREAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

