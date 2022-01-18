Creative Planning Acquires 4,600 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WTRG stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.60. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $41.11 and a one year high of $53.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $361.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 65.64%.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

