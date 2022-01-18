Creative Planning Buys 3,220 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.18% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,456,000 after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 423,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO opened at $55.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.48. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $46.05 and a 12 month high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

