Creative Planning Sells 75,772 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 75,772 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 75,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 28,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 35,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas E. Long purchased 80,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $600,067.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.33. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

ET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.15.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

