Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 31.5% in December

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the December 15th total of 53,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,390. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59. Creative Realities has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 million during the quarter.

Creative Realities Company Profile

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

