Credits 24 Hour Volume Reaches $280,270.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $280,270.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006685 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000205 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

