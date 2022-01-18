Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 171,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 245,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The company had a trading volume of 673 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,420. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.55.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

