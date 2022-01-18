Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 7.9%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT)’s stock price fell 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.64 and last traded at $20.64. 4,266 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 302,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cricut from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.71.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. Cricut had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 14.74%. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory Rowberry sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,576,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,247,091 shares of company stock valued at $30,133,084 and sold 131,449 shares valued at $3,336,876.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRCT. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cricut during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 668.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 78.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

