Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Gap Down to $24.01

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $22.95. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 375 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.35.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,668 shares of company stock worth $1,502,544. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Burrage Capital Management LLC now owns 294,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 1,679,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after purchasing an additional 608,273 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 45,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

