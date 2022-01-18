CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRSP. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $64.76 and a 1 year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 27,285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,399,000 after purchasing an additional 78,736 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,921,000 after purchasing an additional 60,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.