Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Stock Position Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477,374 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Criteo worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 62.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,584 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Criteo by 366.4% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,489,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Criteo by 48.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,547,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 507,300 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the second quarter valued at $16,640,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 17.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,918,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,788,000 after purchasing an additional 286,708 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CRTO opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. Criteo S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.40. Criteo had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total transaction of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,916,006 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.13.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

