Critical Analysis: C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) vs. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

C&F Financial has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares C&F Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C&F Financial 19.94% 14.85% 1.38% Western Alliance Bancorporation 46.41% 22.40% 1.90%

Dividends

C&F Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. C&F Financial pays out 18.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. C&F Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. C&F Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for C&F Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C&F Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $123.44, indicating a potential upside of 3.79%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than C&F Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares C&F Financial and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C&F Financial $152.33 million 1.24 $22.12 million $8.46 6.32 Western Alliance Bancorporation $1.33 billion 9.30 $506.60 million $8.28 14.36

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than C&F Financial. C&F Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of C&F Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of C&F Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats C&F Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, and business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and instalment loans. The Mortgage Banking segment offers ancillary mortgage loan origination services for loan settlement and residential appraisals. The Consumer Finance segment comprises of automobile financing through lending programs that are designed to serve customers in the non-prime market who have limited access to traditional automobile financing. The company was founded on March 8, 1994 and is headquartered in Toano, VA.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

