CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

