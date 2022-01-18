CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.61.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $247.00 to $225.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.
In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.01, for a total transaction of $725,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $176.70 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $168.67 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $216.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.61.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.19 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.
