Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,444.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of CWLDF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

