Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2022

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 488,900 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the December 15th total of 708,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,444.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Resorts to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of CWLDF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.60. Crown Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $10.46.

About Crown Resorts

Crown Resorts Ltd. operates in the gaming and entertainment industry, which focuses in the resorts, entertainment sectors in Australia and Macau. It operates through the following business segments: Crown Melbourne, Crown Perth, Crown Aspinall’s, and Wagering and Online. The Crown Melbourne segment includes casino, hotels, function rooms, restaurants and shopping and entertainment facilities.

See Also: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.