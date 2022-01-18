CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $0.0050 on Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded up 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CryptoVerificationCoin has a total market capitalization of $2,928.40 and approximately $13.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00032370 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000729 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000197 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Coin Profile

CryptoVerificationCoin is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

