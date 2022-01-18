CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Approximately 13.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have weighed in on LAW. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on CS Disco from $61.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on CS Disco from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

LAW traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.32. 592,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,547. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.06. CS Disco has a 52-week low of $28.42 and a 52-week high of $69.41.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.76 million. Research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $2,020,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 36,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $1,811,777.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,358,340 shares of company stock worth $68,030,644.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $528,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

