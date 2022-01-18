CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.16

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.16 and traded as low as C$16.88. CT Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$16.96, with a volume of 85,423 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66. The stock has a market cap of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.90.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.71%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

