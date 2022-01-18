CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Shares Up 3.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.44 and last traded at $17.44. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CEVMY)

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

