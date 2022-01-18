Cumberland Partners Ltd Purchases 1,675 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 111.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter worth $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $54,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $776.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $607.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $650.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $711.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

