Cumberland Partners Ltd Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 25.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 284,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,701,000 after purchasing an additional 58,514 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,873,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $126.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.44.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $267,343.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,410 shares of company stock worth $9,761,507. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

