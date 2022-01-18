CumStar (CUMSTAR) Price Down 39.1% This Week

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. CumStar has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and approximately $736,072.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CumStar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CumStar has traded down 39.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00068573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.63 or 0.07455128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,734.99 or 0.99417376 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007636 BTC.

CumStar Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

