Curecoin (CURE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228.00

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Curecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $228.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $141.25 or 0.00338493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Curecoin

Curecoin (CRYPTO:CURE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Curecoin’s total supply is 25,417,600 coins. Curecoin’s official website is curecoin.net . The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curecoin is a PoW PoS hybrid altcoin that allows both ASIC mining and CPU & GPU mining to play a part in creating coins – as they call it mining and folding. The added benefit behind the coin is that computer power is used to test protein folding and create a valuable scientific knowledge base. Block halving occurs every million blocks and the block time is 60 seconds. “

