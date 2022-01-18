CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.00

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 37931 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CureVac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in CureVac during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in CureVac by 130.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CureVac during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in CureVac by 83.0% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter.

About CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

