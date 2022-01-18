CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stake Reduced by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 85,450 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for 1.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.07% of CVS Health worth $79,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Capital International Investors raised its position in CVS Health by 55.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,519,284,000 after buying an additional 8,235,096 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,690,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $201,455,000. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $2.11 on Tuesday, reaching $104.11. 122,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,765,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.52. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

